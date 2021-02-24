Friedman

ROCKET SONGS brings aboard music supervisor, songwriter and producer JODY AARON FRIEDMAN as Dir./Content Acquisition. ROCKET SONGS is an online song marketplace and licensing platform.

ROCKET SONGS Co-Founder, Pres. and Creative Dir. JONATHAN STONE commented, "It has been a genuine pleasure getting to know more about JODY, and we are excited to welcome him to the team. JOHN (CESARIO, ROCKET SONGS CEO) and I know that his talent and experience will only make our quality catalog stronger, as we seek to build on a vision of leading the online original music market, making it easier for artists to find and license professionally written and recorded songs."

FRIEDMAN added, "ROCKET SONGS brings a fresh, unique approach to getting songs covered by artists, singers and producers that otherwise would have never known those songs existed. Joining the ROCKET SONGS team was a no brainer and I’m looking forward to sharing their groundbreaking monetization opportunity with my colleagues and watching ROCKET SONGS lift off."

ROCKET SONGS was founded in 2017 by JOHN CESARIO and JONATHAN STONE.

