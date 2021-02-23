Sales, Profits Rise

SOUTH KOREA's BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT 2020 full year sales increased 36% to KRW 796.3 billion in preliminary financial results released TODAY (2/23). Net profit rose 19% to KRW 86.2 billion. Fourth quarter sales jumped 117% year-to-year to KRW 312.3 billion, with operating profit increasing 122% to KRW 52.5 billion.



The increase was led by strong album sales from BTS, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and ENHYPEN, with revenue from album sales nearly tripling to KRW 320.6 billion. Revenue from off-line concerts fell due to COVID-19, but official merchandise and licensing, content, and fan club related sales all showed substantial growth, as did fan platform WEVERSE.

A statement from the company read, “Despite the COVID-19 situation, we were able to achieve the best performance ever based on the solid business structure. Our strategy is to keep expanding the scope of our business through inorganic growth, such as merger and acquisition, along with the continued growth of BIG HIT LABELS artists. We will continue to advance by cooperating with external partners in various ways in the future, including the recently announced acquisition of V LIVE through WEVERSE COMPANY and strategic partnership with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.”

