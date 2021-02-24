Reese

ONErpm ups JORDYN REESE to Global Head of Advertising. REESE had been Dir./Global Advertising & Audience Development. ONErpm CEO and Founder EMMANUEL ZUNZ made the announcement of REESE's promotion.

Based in MIAMI, REESE will also lead an international team of eight artist advertising strategists around the world charged with driving the expansion of ONErpm's digital agency into emerging territories.

REESE commented, "I am humbled at the opportunity to lead a global team of music lovers who are equally passionate about advertising technology and helping artists achieve their goals. Our dedication to growing artists on our roster is unparalleled and we believe there are viable marketing strategies and solutions for artists at any stage of their careers. It is our commitment to help amplify creator’s voices and promote their content to reach new fans around the world."

ZUNZ added, "The expansion of our International Advertising Agency under JORDYN REESE is part of our vision to grow our clients business in direct to fan marketing and prepare them for the next big wave of music consumption."

