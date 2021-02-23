Roundtable

POLITICON MEDIA has debuted its newest podcast, a weekly political roundtable with four prominent women known from frequent appearances on MSNBC. “#SISTERSINLAW” is co-hosted my BOSTON GLOBE columnist KIMBERLY ATKINS, former U.S. Attorneys BARB MCQUADE and JOYCE WHITE VANCE, and WATERGATE prosecution team member and former AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION Exec. Dir. JILL WINE-BANKS. The show posted its first episode on JANUARY 29th.

“I like to tell people to imagine the four of us sitting around with you having a cup of coffee and we’re talking about the law and the news and helping you make sense of it,” said WINE-BANKS. “Our show aims for smart listeners who may not be lawyers and so we hope it will appeal to a larger audience.”

« see more Net News