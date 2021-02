Season Previews

SIRIUSXM MLB NETWORK RADIO's annual tour of baseball SPRING Training camps won't be on the road as usual this season due to the pandemic, but the channel will instead air season preview specials for each of the 30 MLB clubs over 30 days, starting TODAY (2/23) with a preview of the TORONTO BLUE JAYS' season.

The shows will air weeknights and SUNDAYS at 10p (ET) and SATURDAYS at 9p (ET), with the channel's hosts and analysts interviewing players, coaches, and executives from each team.



The schedule:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 10p: TORONTO BLUE JAYS

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 10p: HOUSTON ASTROS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 10p: MINNESOTA TWINS

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 10p: TAMPA BAY RAYS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 9p: LOS ANGELES DODGERS

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 10p: OAKLAND ATHLETICS

MONDAY, MARCH 1, 10p: SAN DIEGO PADRES

TUESDAY, MARCH 2, 10p: MILWAUKEE BREWERS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3, 10p: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

THURSDAY, MARCH 4, 10p: NEW YORK METS

FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 10p: MIAMI MARLINS

SATURDAY, MARCH 6, 9p: LOS ANGELES ANGELS

SUNDAY, MARCH 7, 10p: CHICAGO WHITE SOX

MONDAY, MARCH 8, 10p: WASHINGTON NATIONALS

TUESDAY, MARCH 9, 10p: ATLANTA BRAVES

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10, 10p: SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 11, 10p: COLORADO ROCKIES

FRIDAY, MARCH 12, 10p: CHICAGO CUBS

SATURDAY, MARCH 13, 9p: KANSAS CITY ROYALS

SUNDAY, MARCH 14, 10p: TEXAS RANGERS

MONDAY, MARCH 15, 10p: SEATTLE MARINERS

TUESDAY; MARCH 16, 10p: ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17, 10p: PITTSBURGH PIRATES

THURSDAY, MARCH 18, 10p: CLEVELAND INDIANS

FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 10p: BOSTON RED SOX

SATURDAY, MARCH 20, 9p: BALTIMORE ORIOLES

SUNDAY, MARCH 21, 10p: PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

MONDAY, MARCH 22, 10p: NEW YORK YANKEES

TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 10p: DETROIT TIGERS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 10p: CINCINNATI REDS

