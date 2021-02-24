Charese Fruge, J. Belle

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets the lowdown from broadcaster/podcaster J. BELLE (JENELLE VANNOY). She's currently doing swing and traffic reports for KKFR (POWER 98.3/96.1)/PHOENIX, and has partnered with radio pal VICKY ROE to launch their podcast BREAKING THE CEILING, which puts the spotlight on Black radio performers, while taking care of her own podcast, GIRL TALK WITH J. BELLE.

Discussing her career, and moving it and herself forward she said, “I also believe having the right circle of people around is important too. Having people who align more with your career than your history is important because in this radio game, your friends on the outside a lot of times aren’t going to get the process of what’s happening when it comes to getting laid off or a station flipping, or even the station being bought while you’re literally on your way to work that day.”

