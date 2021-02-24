Coming March 15th

Authors CASEY SHERMAN and DAVE WEDGE are hosting a new true crime podcast for MUDDHOUSE MEDIA. "SAINTS, SINNERS & SERIAL KILLERS" will debut on MARCH 15th and will post weekly for 10 weeks. SHERMAN and WEDGE have written several true crime books, including "The Last Days of JOHN LENNON" (with JAMES PATTERSON) and "Hunting WHITEY: The Inside Story of the Capture and Killing of AMERICA's Most Wanted Crime Boss." Their book "BOSTON STRONG" was used as the basis for the 2016 film "PATRIOTS DAY." The podcast will cover several high-profile stories, including the WHITEY BULGER saga, the BOSTON MARATHON bombing, the story of the BOSTON STRANGLER, and JOHN LENNON's assassination.

"We are thrilled to bring our disruptive brand of true crime storytelling to MUDDHOUSE MEDIA, one of the leading podcast networks in the world," said SHERMAN and WEDGE in a press release. "Through a series of 10 episodes, we'll inform, entertain and scare the living 'SH@!' out of our listeners. We don't just write about true crime from afar. We live the stories we tell."

MUDDHOUSE MEDIA CO KRIS MEYER said, "SHERMAN and WEDGE are first-rate true crime experts. With unprecedented access to notorious criminals, witnesses, and an incredible network of law enforcement professionals, their award-winning investigative reporting is second to none. SAINTS, SINNERS & SERIAL KILLERS features heart-pounding new details in a variety of cases that true crime fanatics will be on the edge of their seats."

