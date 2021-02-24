Debuts March 1st

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO podcast division LAist STUDIOS' newest podcast is a show about mental health hosted by actress and activist DIANE GUERRERO ("DOOM PATROL," "ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK"). "YEAH NO, I'M NOT OK" will debut on MARCH 1st.

Among GUERRERO's guests for the podcast will be DEMI LOVATO, ERIC ANDRE, actress DASCHA POLANCO, activist JANAYA FUTURE KHAN, and rapper RESIDENTE. The debut episode finds GUERRERO traveling to COLOMBIA to speak with her brother EDDIE, who, with their parents, was deported while DIANE was a teenager.

“Growing up, mental health wasn’t something we discussed. Not in my family, nor among my community. I was taught to say I was ‘ok’ even though, most times, it wasn’t true. Today, young people of color are disproportionately affected by mental health issues, yet facing this truth and seeking help still carries a stigma,” said GUERRERO. “When individuals are empowered to speak out with radical honesty about the struggles they’re working to overcome, I believe it can create a movement, a mental health revolution. With ‘YEAH NO, I’M NOT OK’ I hope to build a space where listeners can feel less alone with their complicated feelings, and maybe take the first step toward healing.”

SCPR Pres./CEO HERB SCANNELL added, “DIANE is a one-of-a-kind talent and her long-standing commitment to speaking out about important issues is commendable. Working with DIANE to launch ‘YEAH NO, I’M NOT Ok’ as an extension of her work was a no-brainer and fits within our commitment to serve the content needs of young and diverse audiences. We are proud to be able to partner with her to help foster such an important conversation as mental health among young people in AMERICA is worsening at a significant rate.”

