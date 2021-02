Sold

JAY BUNYARD's HOG RADIO, INC. is selling Silent KUOA-A (ESPN RADIO 99.5))/SILOAM SPRINGS, AR to JESUS GABRIEL HERNANDEZ's MAXX MEDIA RADIO, LLC for $50,000.

In other filings with the FCC, PRIORITY RADIO, INC. has closed on the sale of W281CL/CHERRY HILL, NJ to RITMO BROADCASTING, LLC for $75,000.

