The 81st annual INTERCOLLEGIATE BROADCASTING SYSTEM (IBS) conference is going virtual this year (of course!) and will be held over ZOOM from TUESDAY, MARCH 2nd through SATURDAY, MARCH 6th, ending with the announcement of the winners of the annual IBS COLLEGE RADIO; AWARDS. This conference, named IBS@HOME, features professionals from across the industry giving their career journeys, and passing along advice to students who are currently working at student radio stations at high schools, colleges and universities from across the country.



This year, the conference welcomes "The Breakfast Club" star ANGELA YEE as the keynote speaker, FRIDAY at 12p (ET). She will be interviewed by KOIYA the on-air host at iHEARTMEDIA Urban Contemporary W283AN (104.5 THE BEAT)/ORLANDO.



Other confirmed speakers include: SEAN ROSS, MIKE McVAY, VALERIE GELLER, RACE TAYLOR, KELLY FORD, JOHN FOXX & JASON GOLDSTEIN, NINA HAJIAN, WENDY WILD, BRADY, MICHAEL REIDEL, LEE HARRIS & MARC ERNAY, CHAD BENSON, ARMSTRONG & GETTY, RAUL “RICO” COLINDRES, SKYWALKER, MIGUEL & HOLLY, SYKE, CRAIG SCHWALB, RIDA NASER, personalities from Q104.3/NEW YORK, STAXX, MIABELLE & SKIP DILLARD, MARIA GARCIA, JOHN CARACCIOLO, BUD WILLIAMSON,, voiceover pros from BENZTOWN, and others. If any industry professionals would like to join existing panels, please email IBS Board Member and WHPC/GARDEN CITY, NY, station director SHAWN NOVATT at shawn.novatt@ncc.edu.



The full schedule and tickets can be found at www.mediaconferences.org. The cost to attend the conference is $125 per school for member stations (or $250 for stations to become members AND attend the conference). Questions or requests for invoices can be sent to ibs@ibsradio.org.



For more information about IBS, please visit www.mediaconferences.org or call (312) 725-3072.

