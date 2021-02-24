SummitMedia

FUTURI, a provider of AI-driven sales intelligence and audience engagement technology for broadcasters, and SUMMITMEDIA, an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing and events company, are teaming up to add FUTURI’s growth solutions, including TOPLINE, TOPICPULSE, FUTURI STREAMING and FUTURI MOBILE, to its stations.



SUMMITMEDIA, having seen success using FUTURI’s all-in-one podcasting, logger, and audio management system, POST, across its stations, decided to expand the partnership.



FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG commented, “Broadcasters that want to grow their content, grow their audience, and grow their revenue are at a huge disadvantage if they don’t harness technology to compete. SUMMITMEDIA knows this and acted on it to revolutionize their go-to-market strategy with listeners and advertisers. The SUMMITMEDIA leadership team is among the best in the business, and we’re honored to partner with them.”



Added SUMMITMEDIA EVP Programming RANDY CHASE, “SUMMITMEDIA is committed to delivering the best content to our consumers and exceptional results to advertisers, and FUTURI technology like TOPLINE, TOPICPULSE, and their other solutions give us an advantage in today’s highly competitive environment. Expanding our partnership with a best-in-class technology company like FUTURI helps us evolve and innovate at a time when stasis is not an option.”

