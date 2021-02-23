Clive Davis (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Iconic record executive CLIVE DAVIS has postponed his annual pre-GRAMMY party after being diagnosed with BELL'S PALSY. BELL'S PALSY is a medical condition that causes temporary weakness in facial muscles. The recovery time for BELL'S PALSY varies from patient to patient. DAVIS is expected to make a full recovery.

DAVIS had planned to host two pre-GRAMMY ZOOM events. He hosted the first event on JANUARY 30 and the second event was scheduled for MARCH 13. A new date for the second event has not been set.

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX has more.

« see more Net News