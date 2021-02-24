'Women In The Mix' Coming Up (Photo: Giogiogio / Shutterstock.com)

THE RECORDING ACADEMY is kicking off GRAMMY WEEK with its inaugural "Women In The Mix" virtual celebration. As its name suggests, the event looks to highlight the contributions of women in music.

The virtual event takes place on INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY, MONDAY, MARCH 8th at 5p (PT). Some of the confirmed participants are CYNDI LAUPER, INGRID ANDRESS, MC LYTE, SHEILA E and TINA TCHEN.

See more from THE RECORDING ACADEMY here.

