Working To Aid The Environment

BMG's drive to cut greenhouse gas emissions in pursuit of carbon neutrality has offset 3,000 tons of global and employee-related greenhouse gas emissions. This is in line with parent company BERTELSMANN's commitment to the environment.

BMG COO BEN KATOVSKY commented, "BMG is unique in the music industry in defining itself first and foremost by its commitment to its values – fairness, transparency and service. Being committed to fairness means being fair not just to your clients and your staff, but also to the planet. Offsetting our operating business is a big step forward for BMG en route towards carbon neutrality."

BMG VP/Global Digital Partnerships & Strategy and member of BERTELSMANN's group-wide environmental initiative "be green" CHRISTOPHER LUDWIG added, "We have already made significant progress, but there is still a lot more to do. We look forward to working with the local BMG teams around the world on our ambitious plan to become the first carbon-neutral major music company."

BMG plans to work with suppliers to further reduce emissions in manufacturing and distribution across the physical and digital supply chains.

