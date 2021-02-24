iHeart Partnership

U.K. podcast producer NOVEL is partnering with iHEARTMEDIA to produce a slate of eleven new original podcasts over the next three years. The new shows will kick off with "THE ASSAULT ON AMERICA," a look at the CAPITOL insurrection produced with investigative reporting site BELLINGCAT, and "DELIVER US FROM ERVIL," on a Mexican border town run by a religious sect.

"We're thrilled to be entering into such an exciting partnership with iHEARTMEDIA,” said NOVEL CEO SEAN GLYNN. “Pairing NOVEL's best-in-class storytelling credentials with iHEARTMEDIA 's excellent editorial judgment and global distribution is an incredibly compelling combination.”



“This new partnership will allow us to produce deeply researched, narratively rich investigative series at scale that grip listeners right off the bat,” added NOVEL Head of Content MAX O'BRIEN. “We couldn't be more proud to be the first UK-based podcast company to sign a slate deal with iHEARTMEDIA."



“We’re eager to collaborate with the brilliant minds at NOVEL to bring listeners an incredible new lineup of history, true-crime and documentary podcasts,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “NOVEL has a penchant for producing award-winning docuseries, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces and bring their storytelling talent and expertise to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.”

