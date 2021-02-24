Podcast Community

AFROS & AUDIO, which holds an annual two-day podcast conference for Black podcasters, is expanding with the establishment of a paid community network for Black podcast creatives and audio professionals.

Founder TALIN JASIR said, "It's our contribution to this year's BLACK HISTORY MONTH; the only difference is amplifying Black voices and accomplishments won't end on the 28th because making history never ends." The new network was a response to the concern that once the annual podcast festival events were over, there was no immediate space to continue connections. "It's only in the days after our events where we can adequately measure the impact of our commitment to community and collaboration," said TALIB.

The next AFROS & AUDIO PODCAST FESTIVAL, like 2020's a virtual event, is scheduled for NOVEMBER 13-14. Find out more at afrosandaudio.com.

