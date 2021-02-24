Morello (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

TOM MORELLO is expanding his presence on SIRIUSXM with three new streaming music channels, a new weekly show, and a new podcast.

The RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE guitarist. who has been hosting "TOM MORELLO'S ONE MAN REVOLUTION" for SIRIUSXM LITHIUM, will add a new weekly music show, "TOM MORELLO'S RADIO COMANDANTE," airing on whatever channel fits the week's musical theme, starting MARCH 2nd with a show on SIRIUSXM E STREET RADIO examining the story behind BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's "The Ghost of Tom Joad."

In addition, MORELLO will have three new SIRIUSXM "Xtra" channels on the company's streaming service and app, TOM MORELLO'S BATTLE HYMNS RADIO with anthemic activist music; TOM MORELLO'S HEAVY METAL HAPPY HOUR RADIO; and TOM MORELLO'S RIFFS, RHYMES & REBELLION RADIO, all launching on MARCH 2nd. He will also host a new podcast, TOM MORELLO'S MAXIMUM FIREPOWER, kicking off MARCH 3rd and also airing weekly on SIRIUSXM VOLUME on WEDNESDAYS at 1:30p (ET).

"When SIRIUSXM approached me about doing a new slate of shows, I only had one condition: I say what I wanna say and I play what I wanna play," said MORELLO. "When the right combination of rhythm and rhyme washes over a huge throng or transmits through an ear bud it can provide a spark for action or a life raft for survival. Music MATTERS. And I'm very much looking forward to inflicting on listeners the music that matters to me."

"We are more than excited for TOM to bring his unique and respected voice in both music and activism across multiple platforms to our listeners," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "SIRIUSXM offers artists, such as TOM, the flexibility to express their creativity through live radio, streaming, and podcasts, across our distinct, but coordinated services including SIRIUSXM, PANDORA and STITCHER."

« see more Net News