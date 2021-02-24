Rep In Canada

NPR's NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA sales subsidiary has appointed DIGITAL AD EXCHANGE (DAX) as its podcast ad sales representative in CANADA.

DAX CANADA Chief Revenue Officer CHRIS NIMIGON said, “This agreement is an incredible opportunity to join forces with one of the world’s foremost audio networks. Podcast listening continues to deliver incremental year-on-year growth. By connecting NPR’s talented podcasters with the right brands and agencies, we can help podcasts retain their authentic voice while benefiting from vital sponsorships. We look forward to bringing Canadian audiences engaging messages that increase awareness of relevant products and services no matter how or where they tune in.”

NATIONAL PUBLIC MEDIA CEO GINA GARRUBBO said: “The last year has proven the huge importance of high-quality, trustworthy and entertaining media for today’s listening audience, especially through digital channels. As NPR’s roster of podcasts continues to captivate a growing volume of listeners in multiple regions, we are delighted to be securing an additional revenue stream that will allow NPR to keep producing great content. With its strong focus on maximum relevance and unobtrusive delivery, DAX will provide the bridge to sponsorships that enrich the listening experience on all sides, taking NPR’s podcasts from strength to strength.”

