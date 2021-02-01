Charges Dropped

DUI charges against Rock & Roll Hall of Famer BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN were dropped TODAY (2/24) in FEDERAL COURT in NEWARK, N.J., while the rocker pleaded guilty to consuming two shots of tequila on a federally owned NEW JERSEY beach last NOVEMBER. SPRINGSTEEN appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge ANTHONY MAUTONE. The guilty plea came with a $500 fine. When asked by the Judge when he would be able to pay the fine SPRINGSTEEN replied, “I think I can pay that immediately.”

THE BOSS' attorney MITCHELL ANSELL released a statement that said, “MR. SPRINGSTEEN is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance. The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of driving under the influence (DUI) and reckless driving and, therefore, dismissed both of those charges. MR. SPRINGSTEEN, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily pled guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500. We want to thank the court and will have no further comment at this time.”

With court costs included, the fine tallied $540. NJ.COM's reporting is here.

