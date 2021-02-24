Sony Music Nashville & Westwood One

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE are joining forces to support the 2022 SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMES. In the months leading up to the games, set for JUNE of next year in ORLANDO, WESTWOOD ONE hosts will feature interviews with participating SONY artists, who will use their platforms to highlight the games.

Participating SONY artists include LUKE COMBS, ADAM DOLEAC, OLD DOMINION, RYAN HURD, LANCO, KAMERON MARLOWE, MAREN MORRIS, JAMESON RODGERS, MATT STELL, MITCHELL TENPENNY, and current duet partners CHRIS YOUNG and KANE PROWN, who kicked off the campaign this month. Participating WESTWOOD ONE hosts include PAUL KOFFY from "Morning KOFFY," LIA KNIGHT from "The LIA Show" and "Later with LIA," and ELAINA SMITH from "Nights with ELAINA."

Watch BROWN talk about the 2022 SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMES and how you can help support the event, here.

“SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE is thrilled to announce our partnership with WESTWOOD ONE to help spread the word about the 2022 SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMES,” said SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES. “Our roster of world-leading artists have a unique platform to help those in need through positive messages and calls to action. With such an important event in 2022, we’re proud to use our voices to put a spotlight on those who need it the most.”

"CUMULUS launched an initiative to promote volunteerism and good works last year called PROJECT SHINE ," said WESTWOOD ONE NASHVILLE PD PAUL WILLIAMS. "As part of this effort, WESTWOOD ONE is committing time, resources, and talent to the 2022 SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMES, which create magic for thousands of individuals with intellectual disabilities who participate and benefit tremendously from the joy, teamwork, and spirit the games afford."

