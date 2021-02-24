Q4 Down Year-To-Year

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. fourth quarter 2020 net revenues fell 23% year-to-year to $319.5 million (up 19% sequentially from third quarter 2020), with net loss narrowing from $487.5 million to $162.4 million (-$3.64 to -$1.21/basic and diluted share) and operating loss also narrowing from $455.5 million to $204.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased from $113 million to $66.5 million year-to-year.

Spot revenue fell from $286.9 million to $216.9 million; Digital revenue, including podcasting, rose from $47.8 million to $58.8 million. Network revenue also rose, from $19.4 million to $23.5 million, while the Sponsorships and Events category took a big hit in the pandemic, dropping from $40.7 million to $9.6 million, with events business down 98% year-to-year.

By format, revenue fell for music ($247.1 million to $171.9 million), Sports ($77.5 million to $60.9 million), and News-Talk ($60.8 million to $54.4 million). The company reported that its RADIO.COM saw 34% year-to-year growth in monthly active users, with 53% growth in smart speaker listenership.

Pres./CEO DAVID J. FIELD said, "I am pleased to report that ENTERCOM continued to drive strong sequential operating improvement with revenues up 19% and EBITDA more than doubling vs. the third quarter. Digital, podcasting, sports betting and network radio all posted strong double digit growth over prior year and we are continuing to drive innovation across these businesses to enhance future growth potential. While the pandemic continues to hobble a large number of our advertisers, particularly locally, we are optimistic about a strong recovery in our local ad sales later this year driven by vaccinations, fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand in heavily impacted categories.

"During the quarter, we announced and completed the acquisition of the QL GAMING GROUP, a rapidly emerging sports betting data and predictive analytics platform that ideally complements our unrivaled position in the sports audio business," he continued. "In addition, we announced a landmark multi-year partnership with FAN DUEL, which we believe is the largest advertising deal in the history of the radio industry."

