SummitMedia/Birmingham, AL To Host The Minority Business Awards Virtual Event
SUMMITMEDIA/BIRMINGHAM, AL will host the “MINORITY BUSINESS AWARDS” presented by ALABAMA POWER TOMORROW (2/25) at 7p (CT). The keynote speaker will be comedian/actor ROY WOOD Jr.
Because of the pandemic this year’s event will be virtual. The experience will again celebrate BIRMINGHAM’s brightest minority business leaders, students, and young professionals.
This awards event began in 2007 and the nominees and winners are highlighted and awarded for their continued work ethic and talents they bring to the BIRMINGHAM/METRO area. The 10 categories and nominees include:
Small Business Owner Presented By T-MOBILE:
- SONYA FAYE GARDNER - Owner, Tailor and Clothier, SONYA FAYE'S
- CRYSTAL MULLEN-JOHNSON - Owner, STRIVE COUNSELING SERVICES
- JACKIE WILSON - Owner, ELITE HANDS MASSAGE THERAPY
Outstanding Young Professional:
- CLARENCE GRAHAM - CEO, GRAHAM GROUP REAL ESTATE
- RACHEL HARMON - Inaugural Director, BIRMINGHAM PROMISE
- DULCE RIVERA - General Manager, MIPUEBLO MARKETS
Diversity Leader:
- CRISTINA ALMANZA - Business Development Coordinator, BUFFALO ROCK
- JAMES E. KING Jr. - Associate Dean for Diversity, CULVERHOUSE COLLEGE AT UA
- MARTINA WINSTON - VP & Senior HR Partner | Diversity & Inclusion Leader, PROTECTIVE LIFE
Faith/Non-Profit Leader Presented By LEGACY OF HOPE:
- NAKARIA BARFIELD - Founder, Pretty Young Girls
- CATRENA NORRIS CARTER - Co-Founder and Executive Director, SALUTE SELMA INC.
- LTC KENNETH PHILLIPS - CEO, PRIORITY SOLDIER Inc
Automotive Professional Of The Year Presented By BB&T, now TRUIST BANK:
- APRIL BENSON - Chief Operating Officer, KING BOYZ TOWING
- JOHN PORTER - General Sales Manager, HENDRICK HOOVER AUTO MALL
- THOMAS WALKER Sr. - Owner, Speedy Tire and Service | T. WALKER ENTERPRISES
Justice/Attorney Professional:
- DANNY CARR - D.A. JEFFERSON CO. - BIRMINGHAM Division
- RANDALL MINOR - Shareholder, MAYNARD COOPER GALE
- LEFRANTE WILLIAMS - Attorney, FAN WILL LEGAL SERVICES, LLC.
Entrepreneur Of the Year Presented By ALABAMA POWER:
- LATOYA MEADOWS - CEO, SIMPLE TAX SOLUTIONS
- LEMAR STOREY - CEO, LIFE TOUCH MASSAGE
- TANESHA SIMS-SUMMERS - CEO, NAUGHTY BUT NICE KETTLE CORN CO.
Medical Professional:
- CHERIE MAY EDWARDS - Owner/CEO, WORK IN PROGRESS LLC COUNSELING SERVICES
- ALEXIA C. VAUGHN - President & Optometrist, ADVANCED EYE CARE
- TONY CHRISTON-WALKER - Director of Prevention & Community Partnerships, AIDS ALABAMA
Academic Leader:
- ETHAN DAVID HILL - Student, J.H. PHILLIPS ACADEMY
- BOBBI KNIGHT - President, MILES COLLEGE
- PERRY W. WARD - Retired President of LAWSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Executive Of The Year:
- MONTAL MORTON - Owner & Marketing Director, REDMONT DISTILLING COMPANY
- TAWANNA MORTON - Intake Director, CROSSROADS TO INTERVENTION
- ALISA SUMMERVILLE - Director of Customer Service Centers, ALABAMA POWER
