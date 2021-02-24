Birmingham, AL

SUMMITMEDIA/BIRMINGHAM, AL will host the “MINORITY BUSINESS AWARDS” presented by ALABAMA POWER TOMORROW (2/25) at 7p (CT). The keynote speaker will be comedian/actor ROY WOOD Jr.

Because of the pandemic this year’s event will be virtual. The experience will again celebrate BIRMINGHAM’s brightest minority business leaders, students, and young professionals.

This awards event began in 2007 and the nominees and winners are highlighted and awarded for their continued work ethic and talents they bring to the BIRMINGHAM/METRO area. The 10 categories and nominees include:

Small Business Owner Presented By T-MOBILE:

SONYA FAYE GARDNER - Owner, Tailor and Clothier, SONYA FAYE'S

CRYSTAL MULLEN-JOHNSON - Owner, STRIVE COUNSELING SERVICES

JACKIE WILSON - Owner, ELITE HANDS MASSAGE THERAPY

Outstanding Young Professional:

CLARENCE GRAHAM - CEO, GRAHAM GROUP REAL ESTATE

RACHEL HARMON - Inaugural Director, BIRMINGHAM PROMISE

DULCE RIVERA - General Manager, MIPUEBLO MARKETS

Diversity Leader:

CRISTINA ALMANZA - Business Development Coordinator, BUFFALO ROCK

JAMES E. KING Jr. - Associate Dean for Diversity, CULVERHOUSE COLLEGE AT UA

MARTINA WINSTON - VP & Senior HR Partner | Diversity & Inclusion Leader, PROTECTIVE LIFE

Faith/Non-Profit Leader Presented By LEGACY OF HOPE:

NAKARIA BARFIELD - Founder, Pretty Young Girls

CATRENA NORRIS CARTER - Co-Founder and Executive Director, SALUTE SELMA INC.

LTC KENNETH PHILLIPS - CEO, PRIORITY SOLDIER Inc

Automotive Professional Of The Year Presented By BB&T, now TRUIST BANK:

APRIL BENSON - Chief Operating Officer, KING BOYZ TOWING

JOHN PORTER - General Sales Manager, HENDRICK HOOVER AUTO MALL

THOMAS WALKER Sr. - Owner, Speedy Tire and Service | T. WALKER ENTERPRISES

Justice/Attorney Professional:

DANNY CARR - D.A. JEFFERSON CO. - BIRMINGHAM Division

RANDALL MINOR - Shareholder, MAYNARD COOPER GALE

LEFRANTE WILLIAMS - Attorney, FAN WILL LEGAL SERVICES, LLC.

Entrepreneur Of the Year Presented By ALABAMA POWER:

LATOYA MEADOWS - CEO, SIMPLE TAX SOLUTIONS

LEMAR STOREY - CEO, LIFE TOUCH MASSAGE

TANESHA SIMS-SUMMERS - CEO, NAUGHTY BUT NICE KETTLE CORN CO.

Medical Professional:

CHERIE MAY EDWARDS - Owner/CEO, WORK IN PROGRESS LLC COUNSELING SERVICES

ALEXIA C. VAUGHN - President & Optometrist, ADVANCED EYE CARE

TONY CHRISTON-WALKER - Director of Prevention & Community Partnerships, AIDS ALABAMA

Academic Leader:

ETHAN DAVID HILL - Student, J.H. PHILLIPS ACADEMY

BOBBI KNIGHT - President, MILES COLLEGE

PERRY W. WARD - Retired President of LAWSON STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Executive Of The Year:

MONTAL MORTON - Owner & Marketing Director, REDMONT DISTILLING COMPANY

TAWANNA MORTON - Intake Director, CROSSROADS TO INTERVENTION

ALISA SUMMERVILLE - Director of Customer Service Centers, ALABAMA POWER

To watch the event live TOMORROW night visit here.

