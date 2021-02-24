New Lineup Monday

NRG MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9)/OMAHA has a new lineup effective MARCH 1 featuring the addition of PREMIERE NETWORKS' syndicated morning show, THE BREAKFAST CLUB. THE BREAKFAST CLUB will air weekdays from 5:30 - 10a and SATURDAYS from 8a-11.

The full lineup at POWER 106.9 beginning MONDAY will be THE BREAKFAST CLUB in the morning with CHI moving from mornings to 10a-noon. TIAGO REY moves into noon-3p while middayer ALYSSA shifts to afternoons and 3p-7. PRETTY CHRIS handles nights from 7p-midnight.

KOPW PD DAVID ADAMS commented, "Adding THE BREAKFAST CLUB to POWER 106.9 is the perfect lead-in to our stellar lineup of local talent. CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE and DJ ENVY are sure to make a huge impact on morning radio in OMAHA!"

