Not The Last DJ

With JOE WALSH returning to the recording studio after spending the past 10 months as host of his weekly “THE JOE WALSH OLD-FASHIONED ROCK N’ ROLL RADIO SHOW” on CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO, the station is re-inventing the 6-7p SATURDAY EVENING slot as 88.5 FM’s ARTIST IN RESIDENCE.

The first "artist in residence” will be former HEARTBREAKER MIKE CAMPBELL THIS SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27th. On MARCH 6th, the band LAKE STREET DIVE will be taking for the entire month. And in APRIL, singer, songwriter and producer NICK WATERHOUSE will host. Further artists in residence will be forth coming.

PD MARC “MOOKIE” KACZOR said, “This is an opportunity to partner up with friends of 88.5-FM in high places … artists at the top of their game and titans of various industries who have an affinity for radio and who want their own show. The 88.5-FM team will miss JOE but he is still a big fan of ours and will always be part of the family.”

