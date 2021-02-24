-
Curtis Media Group/Lenoir, NC Has OM/Morning Host Opening
CURTIS MEDIA GROUP/LENOIR, NC with Country WKVS (KICKS 103.3), Oldies WJRI-A-W263CP (JUST RIGHT RADIO) and Classic Hits WKGX-A-W283CE (CLASSIC HITS 1080 AM-104.5 FM), is looking to fill a key OM/morning host position.
Are you a positive person and an energetic pro that can lead a successful programming team? Do you love local radio and its positive impact on communities; mentoring others to grow and develop in their broadcast careers; having fun and cultivating positive professional relationships with clients, colleagues, and leaders, this may be the career opportunity for you.
Rush your resume and programming/operations philosophy to GM CHARLENE HALL at chall@curtismedia.com.