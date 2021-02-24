Kelsea Ballerini And Brothers Osborne To Reveal Nominees

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will announce the full list of nominees for its "56th annual ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS" on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26th. Country artists KELSEA BALLERINI and BROTHERS OSBORNE will appear live on "CBS This Morning" at 8:30a (ET) to announce select nominations, followed by exclusive categories revealed by "Entertainment Tonight's" RACHEL SMITH on ETonline.com at 8:45a (ET). The ACM AWARDS' official social media accounts will also post updates in real time, and all nominees will also be posted at ACMcountry.com immediately following the morning’s announcements.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 2/16), the ACM AWARDS will take place in NASHVILLE for a second consecutive year, with performances happening from three iconic MUSIC CITY venues, the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, the BLUEBIRD CAFE and the RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The 56th annual show is set for SUNDAY, APRIL 18th from 7-10p (CT) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK, and will also stream live on PARAMOUNT+.

« see more Net News