Skramstad (Photo: Twitter)

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/DULUTH-SUPERIOR, WI VP/Market Mgr. SHAWN SKRAMSTAD has given word that he's retiring. No word yet on a successor for the seven-station cluster.

SKRAMSTAD joined MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/DULUTH-SUPERIOR in Spring 2017 after 18 years with RED ROCK RADIO CORP, where he was VP/GM for the DULUTH stations for 15 years before being upped to President of the 25-station group in 2014 (NET NEWS 3/4/14).

