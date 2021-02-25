Mardit

Was this year’s COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) the annual event we’ve come to expect? We knew there’d be no suitcases, rush to the airport or long road trip, hotel check-in, handshakes, waiting for badges/lanyards/shoulder bags of swag, or the inevitable “whend’ya get in” greetings. What we didn’t know was how great CRS could be without these traditions.

Perhaps the agenda committee and Board of Directors knew. When the sharpest minds in Country radio and records come together, it all but guarantees a great “playlist.”

For a radio programmer, it’s hard to argue the value of the “oh wow moment.” “CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience” was packed full of them. It’s sort of like the radio station that you can’t turn off because you might miss something important … or it just feels good to “stay tuned!”

• Panelists and presenters were visible at arm’s length from your screen, giving the feeling of a one-on-one, personal connection that normally can’t be achieved when seated more than three rows back. MAREN MORRIS and LUKE COMBS were talking to me! Musical performers from the RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the “New Faces” show were engaging with me! This vantage point also allowed for easier absorption of content, like the data from NUVOODOO’s research presentation and the tips and tricks detailed in the music scheduling workshop.

• The ever-present but unobtrusive chat box allowed for real-time interaction with others. Not only did this monitor the pulse of the room, it also provided ample opportunities to network with other attendees – whether quickly in the moment, or in-depth at the ST. JUDE Networking Lounge and at gatherings on other platforms.

• The “bumpers” and promos for upcoming sessions were entertaining and informative, and their repetition helped make the information stick.

• Whether live or pre-produced, it didn’t seem to matter … it was all about content.

• Everyone had the opportunity to witness this year’s COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductions, which were spaced throughout the seminar. A visual timeline/montage for each new member, followed by words from the presenter and inductee, showcased the achievements that led TIM WILSON, JIM DUNCAN, CHUCK EDWARDS, GEORGE BEASLEY and MARK “HAWKEYE” LEWIS to the HALL OF FAME. Well-deserved congratulations to the Class of 2020!

• If attendees missed or want to revisit any of the non-music sessions, they can do so online for 60 days following the seminar.

To use radio-speak, it was one great CRS session after another! We gained a better understanding of AMAZON, PANDORA, SPOTIFY and YOUTUBE, the impact of TIKTOK, streaming, our digital culture, and how this smorgasbord of options shapes Country music listeners’ behavior. Other sessions included a “Post-Pandemic Playbook,” a workshop on imaging, another on branding, and a women’s mentoring breakfast. PDs offered coaching for morning shows, and an “Invent Yourself” session provided advice for those in the early stages of their careers. The cleverly-titled “When the Sh*t Hits the Fan” covered the importance of knowing ahead of time what you’ll do in the event of an emergency or disaster affecting your community.

How do we handle the stress and anxieties that often come with the territory? ELIZABETH PORTER, founder and President of ENTERTAINMENT HEALTH SERVICES, provided a timely presentation which highlighted tools to support mental well-being in the face of pandemic-era stress and beyond.

A candid conversation with MORRIS and COMBS, moderated by NPR music critic ANN POWERS, has become the most talked about presentation. Its focus was the issue of racial injustice and the lack of diversity in Country music. This session continues to receive widespread media attention and is an example of how CRS strives to “capture the moment” with compelling and forthright dialogue.

Getting to know our superstars: JIMMIE ALLEN hosted a “Blind Date with Your Audience,” BRAD PAISLEY shared his secrets to connecting with fans, and SIR BARRY GIBB discussed his “Greenfields” album, which was recorded at the famed RCA STUDIOS in NASHVILLE. This highly-anticipated project features collaborations with KEITH URBAN, DOLLY PARTON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, and LITTLE BIG TOWN.

This year’s CRS Artist Interview put the spotlight on LUKE BRYAN. The four-time Entertainer of the Year talked about his career and business strategy, his “Crash My Playa” concert series in MEXICO, establishing his own record label, becoming a judge on “American Idol,” and his “Farm Tour” to help local charities and provide college scholarships. During the session, LUKE received the “Country Radio Broadcasters 2021 Artists Humanitarian Award,” presented by CRB President KURT JOHNSON.

There was an abundance of music showcases: AMAZON’s “Country Heat” headlined by TIM McGRAW; “WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Lunch” including DAN + SHAY, BRETT ELDREDGE and COLE SWINDELL; “BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley” headlined by THOMAS RHETT with special guests RHETT AKINS and PARKER WELLING; “Team UMG at the RYMAN Lunch” featuring ERIC CHURCH, JON PARDI and LAUREN ALAINA; and the “New Faces of Country Music” Class of 2021, which capped off CRS with TENILLE ARTS, TRAVIS DENNING, HARDY, ASHLEY McBRYDE and MATT STELL.

While we look forward to a time when we can gather safely in person (hopefully next year), “CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience” far surpassed expectations. If you missed this one, you missed a lot! Something not to be missed would be a “virtual” standing ovation for CRB President KURT JOHNSON, Executive Director RJ CURTIS, the Agenda Committee led by BRENT MICHAELS, and all the presenters, panelists, sponsors and entertainers who made this year’s seminar a success.

Anyone want to share a ride to the airport?

BARRY MARDIT of BARRY MARDIT MEDIA CONSULTING consults Country radio stations from his home base in Metro DETROIT. He has won major market programming awards from BILLBOARD, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS. He helped launch the ST. JUDE “Country Cares for Kids” radiothons, and pioneered the development of the first Country video series for public television. Reach him here, or at (734) 395-2385.

