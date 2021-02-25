Broadcasting From Orlando

Among the radio broadcasters to be doing their shows from the CONSERVATIVE POLITICAL ACTION CONFERENCE (CPAC) in ORLANDO this week are PREMIERE NETWORKS' BUCK SEXTON and BEN FERGUSON, who will both broadcast from the convention TODAY and TOMORROW (2/25-26).

Both hosts will also be appearing at the conference itself, with FERGUSON emceeing a series of speakers alleging that government, "big tech," and media are "colluding to deprive us of our humanity," while SEXTON will be on a panel contending that RUSSIA and CHINA are buying influence in "big tech."

Former President TRUMP is among the speakers at this year's event, which is being held in person despite the continuing pandemic; House Republican leaders voiced contradictory views on WEDNESDAY over TRUMP's appearance at the conference, with House Minority Leader KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA) saying TRUMP should speak at the conference while House Republican Conference Chairwoman LIZ CHENEY (R-WY) said that it was not her decision but reiterating that she does not believe TRUMP "should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." The convention, which is billed as "AMERICA Uncanceled," was in the news earlier this week for canceling an appearance by YOUNG PHAROAH, who has a history of anti-Semitic social media posts and spreading conspiracy theories.

« see more Net News