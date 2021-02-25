-
KFXX (1080 The Fan)/Portland Moves Dirt & Sprague To Mornings, Dusty Harrah To Middays With AJ McCord
February 25, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND is making some changes to its morning and midday shows as of MONDAY (3/1).
The moves have midday hosts ANDY "DIRT" JOHNSON and BRANDON SPRAGUE moving to mornings, with morning co-host DUSTY HARRAH moving to middays, joined by crosstown CBS affiliate KOIN-TV sports anchor AJ MCCORD.
Former NFL tight end CAM CLEELAND, HARRAH's former morning co-host, exited earlier this month and recently filled in at iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE.