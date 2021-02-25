Lineup Changes

ENTERCOM Sports KFXX-A (1080 THE FAN)/PORTLAND is making some changes to its morning and midday shows as of MONDAY (3/1).

The moves have midday hosts ANDY "DIRT" JOHNSON and BRANDON SPRAGUE moving to mornings, with morning co-host DUSTY HARRAH moving to middays, joined by crosstown CBS affiliate KOIN-TV sports anchor AJ MCCORD.

Former NFL tight end CAM CLEELAND, HARRAH's former morning co-host, exited earlier this month and recently filled in at iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE.

« see more Net News