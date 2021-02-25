Must See/Must Hear

Big thanks to so many who are contributing their thoughts and ideas about the content and speakers that are relevant and will make a difference during the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event, set for APRIL 21 & 22. You can participate on up two devices of your choice to live-stream the event, or watch on-demand. Click here to register!

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT will bring you up to speed with what's important now in the fast-changing world of music and metrics. We are excited to invite COLEMAN INSIGHTS Contemporary Music Superstudy 3 to our virtual stage.

The session features COLEMAN INSIGHTS President WARREN KURTZMAN who will be joined by EVP/Senior Consultants JOHN BOYNE and SAM MILKMAN to debut the results of Contemporary SuperStudy 3, the firm’s annual look at contemporary music appetites among 12- to 54-year-olds across the UNITED STATES and CANADA. Findings include the best and worst testing songs, artists, and genres, as well as differences by platform consumption.

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, a virtual event scheduled to take place from 8a to 3p (PT) on each of the two days APRIL 21 & 22, seeks to bring together audio thought leaders and experts from the U.S. and around the globe to share their knowledge and discuss innovations in radio, streaming and podcasting with content designed to address changes in the work place, financials and the future of the audio business in a post-COVID-19 world.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT registrants can watch and interact with most session moderators and speakers in real time with live Q&A, and when the session is over, it will be available on demand to re-watch/re-listen, or to watch/listen for the first time at your convenience, or as many times as you'd like.

During the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything from where we work, to how we work, and what resources we have to do the best job possible. For those reason, we want your continued input to tell us who we should invite to speak and what they should talk about. Share with us what's meaningful to you!

You are invited to take our survey, or simply send us an email to ... just click here!

