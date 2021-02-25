DJ Kaz

NEW JACK RADIO is a syndicated radio show that plays the classic hits of the late '80s and early '90s R&B and hip-hop from the NEW JACK SWING era, hosted by DJ KAZ, and featuring artists such as KEITH SWEAT, GUY, NEW EDITION, JANET JACKSON, HEAVY D, SWV and more. The program will take listeners on a journey back to reminisce about special memories or moments through the magic of music, interviews, TV, and movie clips from the era.

The two-hour weekly show is fully produced and sent ready to download, featuring new and classic interview clips of the artists featured on the show and a “Time Rewind” segment, with stories from behind the music, TV shows, and movies. Audience interaction comes complete with social media, emails and phone calls from“The Party Line,” along with questions & comments. The target demographics are 35 to 54 women, with more than 13,000 followers on FACEBOOK.

The format is currently being heard in SANTA FE, NM (KLBU); SAVANNAH, GA (WXYY), PHOENIX, AZ (KPNG), JONESBORO, AR (KLEK), PHILADELPHIA (WSND), YUBA CITY, CA (KRYC) and KANSAS CITY, MO (KONN)

Said HUTTON BROADCASTING Hot AC KLBU/SANTA FE, NM, PD KIDD CORONA, "NEW JACK RADIO is perfect for our format. The '90s vibe and the artists interviews take you back. Nothing like a blast through the past . This is a must program for any Old School station."



Stations Interested in bringing NEW JACK RADIO to your programing line up email us at contact@newjackradiolive.com or call (206) 653 6561

