Continuing Series

JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) is set to stream the second episode its series of VIRTUALSUMMITFEST events TODAY (2/25). The episode will feature performances by THE BAND OF HEATHENS, JESSE MALIN, SAINT NOMAD and BANDITS ON THE RUN. The platform will also feature a chat section for the Triple A community to interact.

Owner JACK BARTON said, “Beth, Ellie and I so appreciate the opportunity to bring the Triple A family together to see some of the incredible artists making music today. We're looking forward not only to tonight's showcase, but also sharing the talent we have lined up for future VSF events.”

BARTON plans on doing this series of artist presentations every month throughout the year. ALL ACCESS is the media partner for JBE’s VIRTUALSUMMITFEST and SUMMITFEST.

The online event begins at 8p ET.

