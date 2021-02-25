BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK (BIN) and THE AD COUNCIL are joining with BIN founding partners BANK OF AMERICA, CVS HEALTH, LOWE’S, MCDONALD’S USA, SONY, 23ANDME and VERIZON for "IT’S UP TO YOU" vaccine education week. The week will feature a series of interviews with leaders and community voices to help educate consumers about COVID-19 vaccines; all advertising on BIN during “IT’S UP TO YOU” vaccine education week will be donated by the founding partner brands to support THE AD COUNCIL and COVID COLLABORATIVE campaign

iHEARTMEDIA will also launch a series of more than 20 English and Spanish audio PSAs across its 860 broadcast radio stations nationwide to support the "IT’S UP TO YOU" campaign to reach as many consumers as possible, especially those hit hardest by the pandemic.

BIN: BLACK INFORMATION Pres. TONY COLES commented, "Based on research, the Black community is the least likely group to be receptive to taking a COVID-19 vaccine. Our goal is to present the most accurate news and information to help curb the future impact of COVID-19 on the communities we serve, by both answering questions around vaccination and providing resources for the public to get informed."

THE AD COUNCIL Pres. and CEO LISA SHERMAN added, "The work that BIN is doing is critical to ensuring millions of people are getting the information they need to make informed decisions about the COVID-19 vaccines – especially those hit hardest by the pandemic where we are seeing the highest rates of hesitancy. We are honored to partner with iHEARTMEDIA, BIN and their incredible collaborators on this crucial week of action that will help educate audiences, inspire confidence in the vaccines and turn the tide of the pandemic."

