MAINE PUBLIC Pres./CEO MARK VOGELZANG has announced that he will retire from MAINE's public radio and television network on JUNE 30th, according to the PORTLAND PRESS HERALD.

VOGELZANG joined MAINE PUBLIC in 2012 after two years as Station Mgr. at UNIVERSITY OF BUFFALO News-Talk WBFO/BUFFALO. He previously headed VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO for 16 years and managed WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA for nine years.

A search for VOGELZANG's replacement is being launched.

