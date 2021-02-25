Lynch (Photo: LinkedIn)

Longtime LITTLE ROCK radio host PAT LYNCH died WEDNESDAY at 70, reports the ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE.

LYNCH, who worked at KMON-A/GREAT FALLS, MT and KSPO-A/SPOKANE before moving to ARKANSAS, hosted a talk show for 17 years (1983-2000) at KARN-A/LITTLE ROCK and later hosted at SIGNAL MEDIA then-News-Talk KABZ (103.7 THE BUZZ) and KDXE-A, wrote a column for the DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE in 2000-2011, and provided a weekly commentary on NBC affiliate KARK-TV in 2006-12. He retired from the media in 2013, serving as a speaker for the GROWING IN GRACE RECOVERY MINISTRY, and was active in religious education.

