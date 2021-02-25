Mansbridge

Former longtime CBC "THE NATIONAL" anchor PETER MANSBRIDGE's recently-announced deal with SIRIUSXM CANADA, which saw his podcast "THE BRIDGE" added to the company's podcast roster and the CANADA TALKS channel's schedule (NET NEWS 2/2), has expanded with the debut TODAY (2/25 of MANSBRIDGE's new weekly show "GOOD TALK." The weekly show, also available as a podcast, will air THURSDAYS at 5p (ET) (replaying SUNDAYS at noon) and will include regular panelists TORONTO STAR and LA PRESSE columnist CHANTAL HÉBERT and PR consultant and commentator BRUCE ANDERSON, plus guest panelists.

"These are two of the brightest political minds I know," said MANSBRIDGE of HÉBERT and ANDERSON. "We are extremely fortunate at SIRIUSXM to have them on board."

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with PETER to include this exclusive new show and podcast," said SIRIUSXM CANADA SVP/Programming and Operations JOHN LEWIS. "We welcome CHANTAL, BRUCE and all of PETER's GOOD TALK guests to SIRIUSXM. In addition, our Canadian listeners can expect to hear more exciting content from PETER and SIRIUSXM released throughout the year."

