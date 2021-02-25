January 2021

The never-ending wheel of ratings continues to rotate and The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. working cheek-by-jowl with gurus from XTRENDS, are here to manage the spin. The most recently completed JANUARY survey ran from JANUARY 7th through FEBRUARY 3rd. It featured a complete lack of all things holiday themed. We have also seen, so far, that the riot at the U.S. CAPITOL building coupled with the shouting match over the election had a profound effect on information stations. Let’s see how that all shook out.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Hot & Easy

Oh, the mind reels … but we will mosey on. Last survey, COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) was the 6+ leader without the aid of performance-enhancing holiday music. The station remained in that spot this time (8.1-7.6) but was forced to make room for a cluster mate. COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105FM) had its best book since JULY (7.1-7.6) as it advanced from #3. UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) stepped up to #3 with its highest share since JUNE (5.6-6.0). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) was up to #4 (5.5-5.8). Santa’s radio home was at ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM). It dropped three places to #5 (8.0-5.7). The station had a 6.3 in NOVEMBER and a 5.9 last year. Though it shed 16.7% of its previous cume, it remained the market leader (942,000-784,400). The market was off by 2.0%. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBGG (BIG 105.9) posted its best number in over a year (3.6-5.1) as it rose to #6. ENTERCOM Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) dipped to #7 (5.5-4.7).

WHQT landed its largest share in over a year and that placed the station atop the 25-54 leaderboard. WBGG was up three places to #2 with a truly massive share increase. WMXJ repeated at #3 with a small share loss while WLYF fell from first to fourth. WFEZ stepped down to #5 with its smallest share since APRIL while WAMR dipped to #6 despite a small share increase.

COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99JAMZ) got back all of last survey’s 18-34 share loss as it moved back up to #1 – a position it usually owns. WMXJ was up two slots to #2 as it rebounded from a down book and trailed the leader by a half share. WLYF slipped from #1 to #3 while three stations could claim they were in fourth place. WFEZ dropped from a tie at #2 while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) stepped up from #5 with a small share increase. WHQT advanced from #7 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER.

The last time WHQT was #1 18-49 was in JULY. Well, the station just so happened to post its best share since that month and, thusly, ended up on top of the demo. WLYF dropped down to #2 and was about a half share off the lead. WBGG made the leap o’ the book as it rose from #12 to #3. In NOVEMBER the station was at #18 and has more than doubled its share since. WFEZ slid to #4 while two stations met up at #5. WMIB remained in place with a slight increase while SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7FM) stepped down from #4 with a slight share loss.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: If The News Fits …

There’s a lot to unpack in this market. First, it had the most holiday-infused stations of any market we monitor. More on that in a bit. Second, information-laced programming dominated the 6+ sphere. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO-F was #1 for the third straight survey (7.2-7.4). It just outdistanced UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW, which remained at #2 but with its best book in over a year (6.4-7.3). ENTERCOM Active Rock KISW, at #3, was the leading music station as it, too, posted its largest share in over a year (5.4-6.2). SINCLAIR News KOMO-A also had its best outing in over a year (4.6-5.7) as it stepped up to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK was up to #5 (4.6-5.6). This is where we discuss Santa’s spawn. The leader of the pack was HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9). It dropped from #3 to #10 (6.0-3.6). The station had a 3.7 in NOVEMBER, a 5.3 last year and dropped 35.1% of its cume. ENTERCOM AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) dropped from #5 to #9 (4.9-4.0). It posted a 3.1 in NOVEMBER, a 3.2 last year and lost 27.7% of its cume. CRISTA Christian Contemporary KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3) flew from #9 to a tie at #14 (4.0-3.0). The station had a 2.0 in NOVEMBER, a 2.4 last year, and shed 15.2% of its cume. The market’s cume leader was HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOVIN’ 92.5). It was down 1.0% (528,200-522,800) while the market was down by 2.4%.

Things were much more casual 25-54 as the top three stations remained in place from last survey. KUOW was #1 for the fifth book in a row. KISW had a solid share increase to remain a distant #2. UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON Alternative KEXP repeated at #3 with its best outing in over a year. As recently as NOVEMBER, the station was at #11. It has doubled its share since. KQMV moved up to #4 as it got back about half of last survey’s huge share loss. KIRO-F advanced to #5 with a slight share gain while iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) jackknifed from #14 to #6 as it ended a four-book slide. The only holiday station to crack the top five was KRWM and it slid from #4 to #13.

As it prepares to celebrate its golden anniversary, KISW was gifted with a double-digit 18-34 share. The station was #1 for the third book in a row. KZOK advanced from #5 to #2 as it ended a three-book slide but was over three shares off the lead. KQMV repeated at #3 with a small share increase. It was joined by KUOW, which stepped up from a tie at #6 as it rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) slipped to #5 while HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL) charged from a tie at #11 to #6 as it halted a two-book slide. KRWM fell from #2 to a tie at #9.

For the ninth straight survey, KISW was #1 18-49. The station also landed its largest share since AUGUST. Remaining at #2 was KEXP, which was up for the sixth book in a row. KUOW repeated at #3 with its highest score in over a year. KQMV stood alone at #4 with a solid share increase. KNUC moseyed from a tie at #8 to #5 while KRWM dropped from a tie at #4 to #12.

DETROIT: Mixing Things Up

iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) weathered the Santa storm quite effectively. It remained at #2 6+ during the onslaught and this time it moved up to #1 with its best book since APRIL (6.1-6.3). ENTERCOM Classic Hits WOMC had its best outing in exactly a year (4.7-6.1) as it jumped three places to #2. The NORTH POLE outlet was iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC. It dropped from #1 to #3 (16.6-5.5). The station had a 4.1 in NOVEMBER and a 6.3 last year. Despite a 36.3% decline, it also remained the cume leader (1,261,800-803,200). The market grew by a modest 0.4%. Also landing at #3 was BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX (4.8-5.5) and ENTERCOM Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET), which advanced from #8 (4.4-5.5). BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF slid three places to #6 (4.9-5.0).

Prior to the holiday madness, WRIF was #1 25-54 in six of the seven surveys. Though the station had a slight share loss this time, it moved back to #1. WXYT-F scored its largest share in over a year as it climbed up two places in the standings to #2. WCSX was also up two slots – to #3 – with its best outing since SEPTEMBER. WNIC fell from first to fourth and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB, which returned all of last survey’s large share increase. Like a CHRISTMAS miracle in reverse, WOMC leapt from #10 to #6 and was pretty much where it was, share wise, prior to the big guy’s arrival.

When we were last in the MOTOR CITY, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) and WRIF were tied at #2 18-34. This time WKQI posted its largest share since OCTOBER to lay claim to the demo title. WRIF remained in place with a slight share increase. WMXD was up from #5 to #3, also with a slight share increase. WNIC dropped from #1 to #4 and was paired with ENTERCOM Country WYCD, which rose from #6 with its highest mark since OCTOBER. WJLB dipped to #6 with its smallest share in over a year.

WRIF was flat 18-49 for the second straight survey but that was good enough to place the station at #1. WXYT-F advanced from #6 to #2 with its best offensive performance in over a year. WJLB repeated at #3 though it returned all of last survey’s solid share increase. WNIC slid from #1 to #4. WMXD and WKQI had been tied at #4. Both stations had identical share increases to remain together but one rung lower at #5. They were joined by WOMC, which moved in from a tie at #10 with its highest total since SEPTEMBER.

PHOENIX: The Song Remains The Same

It kind of doesn’t matter what’s on the playlist for iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ). Santa tunes, regular format – whatever. The station always seems to be #1 6+. Though it lost all that holiday weight (16.7-7.3), it remained in control. It was also stronger than NOVEMBER (6.0) but not quite as hefty as last year (8.2). Losing 38.0% of its cume (1,528,700-947,400) didn’t matter as the station remained #1. The market declined by 2.4%. iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A rebounded from a down book to rise from a tie at #4 to #2 (4.6-6.0). HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX also rose from #4. It landed at #3 (4.6-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX slipped to #4 though it ended a three-book slide (5.0-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) was up to #5 (4.3-5.1) while ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) dropped four places to #6 (6.0-4.5).

However, even though KLNZ lost a chunk of 25-54 share, it was able to move up to #1. It just edged out a couple of cluster bro’s who moved up to tie at #2. HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD had a slight share increase while KSLX posted its best number since SEPTEMBER. KESZ dropped from #1 to #4. KYOT was up three places to #5 as it halted a four-book skid. KNIX slipped to #6 with its smallest share since MARCH and was paired with KFYI-A, which advanced from a tie at #10 as it regained all of last survey’s large share loss.

Over the last two surveys, KLNZ posted massive double-digit 18-34 shares. It surrendered a big portion of that largess this time but had enough left over to move back up to #1 – by a hefty margin. Things were tight after that as the next four stations were within a half share of each other. ENTERCOM Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) jumped from a tie at #7 to #2 with its best showing since MAY. A flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) inched up to #3 while two stations ended up at #4. KNIX dropped down a slot with its lowest total since AUGUST while KUPD advanced from a tie at #7 with its best score since JUNE. KSLX slid to #6 as it ended a three-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) had its highest share since SEPTEMBER as it leapt from #12 to a tie at #7.

KESZ fell from #1 to a tie at #10.

As with the previous demo, KLNZ lost a large portion of its 18-49 share but still moved into first place by more than a share. KUPD was up to #2 with a modest share increase while KESZ went from #1 to #3. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUE BUENA 105.9) moved five spaces forward to #4 as it regained most of last survey’s large share loss. KALV was up to #5 with a strong share increase while KSLX dipped to #6 with a slight share gain. KNIX fell from #3 to #8 with its lowest mark since MARCH.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Now You KNOW The Rest Of The Story

For the third time in the last four surveys, MPR N/T KNOW was #1 6+. This time the station landed its largest share in over a year (8.3-9.5). iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) stepped up to #2 with its best performance in exactly a year (7.8-8.4). HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) performed its annual post-HOLIDAY recovery (6.2-7.5) as it landed at #3. The station was exactly where it was before all this CHRISTMAS nonsense began. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) had its highest mark since AUGUST (4.9-5.8) as it advanced three spaces to #4. This market had a double dose of the holiday hits. The leader was, as always, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108). It dropped from #1 to #5 (11.5-5.5). That was below its NOVEMBER share (6.9) but on pace with last year (5.4). It also remained in the cume lead despite a 34.9% drop (928,000-603,700). The market gained a mere 0.1%. UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS actually went up (4.9-5.2) and from a tie at #7 to #6. This compared with a 5.9 in NOVEMBER and a 7.0 last year. Its cume was down by 5.4%. ENTERCOM Talk WCCO-A dropped from #5 to a tie at #9 (5.2-4.8).

After a two-book hiatus, KFXN was back in double-digits 25-54 and on top of the leaderboard. KNOW stepped up to #2 and came very close to entering double-digit territory. KXXR had its best performance since JULY as it was up to #3. Last survey KSTP and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB were tied at #7. This time, both stations had the identical share rebound and remained lashed together but at #4. KQQL dropped from #1 to #6. ENTERCOM Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) slipped to #7 despite a slight share increase. KTIS was also up though it dropped to #9. The five stations ranked between #4 and #8 were separated by about a half share.

Though it did not quite get back into double-digits, KXXR ended a three-book slide as it moved from #4 to #1 18-34. KDWB was up to #2 as it bounced back from a down book. KSTP slipped to #3 despite posting its largest share since SEPTEMBER. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) was up three places to #4 with its highest score in over a year. KZJK advanced to #5 with a strong share increase. KTIS dipped to #6 with a modest share loss while KQQL fell from #1 to #9.

There’s quite the battle brewing in the 18-49 space. KFXN moved up to #1 with its best book in a year while KXXR landed at #2 with a massive share increase. The stations were within literal shouting distance of each other. They also led KNOW, which remained at #3 with a solid share increase, by about a half share. KSTP stepped up to #4 with a small share gain. KDWB and KZJK had been tied at #6. Both stations had solid share gains and ended up at #5 and #6, respectively. KQQL dropped from #1 to #7 while a flat KTIS fell a spot to #9.

Those are the facts as we see them. Thank you for taking the time to absorb them. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in roughly 28 days to pick through the detritus of yet another survey. In the meantime, stay safe.

