New Apple Music Country Show

APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY debuts a new show, "Love Junkies Radio," TODAY (2/25) at 5p (CT). The monthly show will feature songwriting trio LORI McKENNA, LIZ ROSE and HILLARY LINDSEY, who have written multiple chart-topping Country hits, sharing behind the scenes stories of songs they helped write and songs they love.

In the debut episode, they share stories behind the hits they wrote for TAYLOR SWIFT, MIRANDA LAMBERT, FAITH HILL, CARRIE UNDERWOOD and more. They also share their favorites from each other's catalogues. Listen here.

