Lady Gaga (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

On WEDNESDAY (2/24), RYAN FISCHER, who has been identified as LADY GAGA's dog walker, was shot in WEST HOLLYWOOD as he walked the artist's three French Bulldogs, KOJI, MISS ASIA and GUSTAVO. FISHER, who was reportedly shot four times in the chest, is recovering at a local hospital.

As for LADY GAGA's dogs, KOJI and GUSTAVO are missing, while MISS ASIA was recovered at the scene and is now with LADY GAGA's bodyguard. LADY GAGA, who is out of the country, is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of the missing dogs.

The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a white vehicle and has yet to be identified or taken into custody.

The NEW YORK POST has more.

« see more Net News