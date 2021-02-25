UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS has revealed the artists scheduled to host its daily, weekday “Backstage Country” program (NET NEWS 7/23/20) for the month of MARCH. LUKE BRYAN will host the first week of broadcasts, which begins on MONDAY, MARCH 1st, followed by DUSTIN LYNCH (week of MARCH 8th), THOMAS RHETT (week of MARCH 15th), JIMMIE ALLEN (week of MARCH 22nd) and JAKE OWEN (week of MARCH 29th).

During their time as host, each artist will share with listeners their perspective on topics including music, touring, events, the media and more.

« see more Net News