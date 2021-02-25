Openings

KEMP BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic KVEG (HOT 97.5)/LAS VEGAS is looking to round out its air staff. KVEG PD GABRIELA LOREDON is looking for weekend/part time air talent as well as overnights.

Are you creative, talented, ambitious, and a master of social media platforms? Do you want to live and work in LAS VEGAS with studios and offices on the world famous LAS VEGAS STRIP?

Send your resume & demo to KVEG PD GABRIELA LOREDON at programming@kvegas.com.

