Sold

RON METZINGER, receiver for SOUTHWIND BROADCASTING, LLC, is selling Classic Hits KULY-A-K249FI/ULYSSES, KS; Farm KBUF-A-K296HO/HOLCOMB, KS; Rock KWKR (THE ROCK 99.9)/LEOTI, KS; AC KSKL(MIX 94)/SCOTT CITY, KS; Classic Hits KHGN/HUGOTON, KS; Regional Mexican KSSA (KE BUENA 105.9)/INGALLS, KS; Top 40 KSKZ (Z98)/COPELAND, KS; and Country KKJQ (Q97)/GARDEN CITY, KS to CENTRAL PLAINS FINANCE, LLC (MURFIN, INC.) for $2,567,658.85 (the full amount of the judgment with costs, fees, and accrued interest).

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were WORD POWER, INC. (WPFR-A/TERRE HAUTE, IN, nondirectional with reduced power to return station to the air) and WOODS RIVER MEDIA (KOUW/ISLAND PARK,ID, reduced power at temporary site after losing its lease)

And SACRED HEART RADIO ASSOCIATION has applied for a Silent STA for WJSL-LP/SOUTHPORT, NC due to antenna damage caused by a co-tenant on the tower.

