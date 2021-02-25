Richards And Springer

ENTERCOM has upped VINCE RICHARDS to Rock OM of Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) and KVIL (ALT 103.7). Additionally, JT SPRINGER has been promoted to Brand Mgr. of Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM).

ENTERCOM/DALLAS Reg. Pres. and Market Mgr. BRIAN PURDY commented, "We’re extremely proud to elevate these two tremendous leaders and reward the hard work and dedication of two individuals who play substantial roles in the success of our business. I have full trust in VINCE and JT’s ability to lead these iconic local brands and leverage their experience and talents to take them to new heights."

RICHARDS added, "Congratulations to JT for this well-deserved and long overdue promotion. I look forward to continue working with him on JACK FM and now with BAILEY [midday host] at KVIL. I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to build upon the success of these two iconic brands. Thanks to BRIAN PURDY, PAT PAXTON, JEFF SOTTOLANO and the ENTERCOM DALLAS team for entrusting me with this expanded role and for the opportunity to maximize our footprint in DFW."

SPRINGER said, "I’m thrilled to take on the Brand Manager role and continue to host morning drive on the station and market I have an intimate connection with. I want to thank my mentor of over 10 years BRIAN PURDY, VINCE RICHARDS, PAT PAXTON, JEFF SOTTOLANO and SUSAN LARKIN for this incredible show of confidence in my abilities."

