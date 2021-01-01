Fine

The FCC has proposed a $1,500 fine against JOHN BURDETTE for filing a late license renewal application for W268BM/JASPER, AL. The application was due on DECEMBER 2, 2019, but was filed on MARCH 30, 2020, with no explanation.

In addition, the Commission entered Consent Decrees with SUMMITMEDIA's SM-KSGF-AM, LLC (News-Talk KSGF-A/SPRINGFIELD, MO) and WENNES COMMUNICATIONS STATIONS, INC.(AC KDEC-AK235CT (94.9 & 99.1 THE RIVER), Rock KDHK (HAWK RAWK 100.5), and Classic Hits KVIK/DECORAH, IA and AC KMRV 94.9 & 99.1 THE RIVER),and Country KNEI-F/WAUKON, IL) to resolve political online file violations. As in other cases for the same infraction, the licensees are agreeing to institute and adhere to compliance plans but are not being fined.

