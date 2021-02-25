-
'The Dan Bongino Show' Reaches 100-Affiliate Mark
February 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM (PT)
WESTWOOD ONE's "THE DAN BONGINO SHOW" has passed the 100 affiliate mark. The show went into syndication in MARCH 2020.
“Growing up a fan of conservative talk radio makes this moment extra special for me. To be able to reach people across the country with a strong pro-liberty, pro-freedom message is the honor of a lifetime,” said BONGINO. “Special thanks as well to the affiliates partnering with us in this venture.”