DAN WAITE has been promoted to President of BETTER NOISE MUSIC by CEO ALLEN KOVAC. Previously Managing Director, U.K. and EUROPE, the U.K.-based executive will oversee all artist relations, and music and film content releases across the company’s global offices in N.Y., L.A., NASHVILLE, TORONTO, LONDON, BERLIN, SYDNEY and newly opened offices in SOUTH AMERICA and SOUTHEAST ASIA, reporting to KOVAC.

Prior to joining BETTER NOISE in 2017, WAITE held positions at MTV VIACOM INTERNATIONAL, UNIVERSAL RECORDS, VIRGIN RECORDS, NME, O2 ARENA and BBC STUDIOS, and he is an active member of AIM (ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC), FAC (FEATURED ARTISTS COALITION) and MMF (MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM). He also sits as a current IMPALA Board member, where he’s recently been heavily involved in the organization’s diversity efforts to level the playing field across all hirings and freelancers.

Commented KOVAC, “DAN WAITE is a forward-thinking creative, and we are lucky to have him helping to steer the BETTER NOISE ship with this new title of President. I’m elated that he’s quickly taken such a leadership role with all our staff, partners, artists and filmmakers. His diverse background in content development has been vital to our multimedia efforts. DAN is a consummate professional, and we look forward to him expanding our global footprint.”



Added WAITE, “This promotion comes at an exciting time for BETTER NOISE. MOTLEY CRUE have some surprises in store for their fans in this their 40th anniversary year. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH already have three #1s from their current album 'F8,' giving them a career total of 11 #1’s. We have signed TEMPT, managed by STEVE STRANGE and ANDY GOULD, and EVA UNDER FIRE, managed by TONY COUCH and MIKE NEWMAN, and HYRO THE HERO, managed by SCOTT SHELDON, BERKO PEARCE and PEYTON MAREK.”

“Our expansion on the ground in AUSTRALIA has paid dividends and our revenues have grown so we are looking to replicate that and expand into SOUTH AMERICA and then SOUTHEAST ASIA, looking to either start local offices or purchase existing labels.”

Added WAITE about his staff's expansion, "I was happy to be able to recruit JIMMY JARNEY as my first hire, who has joined as Head of Publicity from SUNSHINE SACHS to oversee the press from the label and also BETTER NOISE FILMS. He will be running the press on our next film, 'The Retaliators,' which features cameos [from] many of our label's artists in the film and on the soundtrack, and stars MARC MENCHACA ('Black Mirror,' 'Ozark') and JOSEPH GATT ('Game of Thrones')."

