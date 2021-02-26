Rock N' Relief

Producer and HALL OF FAME songwriter LINDA PERRY is set to curate and perform at the upcoming two-day ROCK N' RELIEF livestream series. Founded by SEAN PENN and ANN LEE, CORE (COMMUNITY ORGANIZED RELIEF EFFORT) is a non-profit organization dedicated to crisis response.

This two-day livestream will benefit CORE’s life-saving programs. In addition, the concert will also benefit CORE's work supporting the LOS ANGELES' mobile vaccination program. By providing direct access within the community and offering on-site registration, CORE is helping to eliminate the disparities in health equity as it relates to vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing.



Commented CORE co-founder/CEO ANN LEE, “Our critical mission within this moment of the pandemic is to provide equitable relief services to our local community, and we rely on donations to continue our efforts. We are thrilled that LINDA PERRY has curated such an amazing group of artists to support our cause and bring comfort and joy to people in this time of hardship.”



Added PERRY, “As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts. When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play. We are pleased to announce that CALIFORNIA LOVE DROP and MONTY's GOOD BURGER will provide food and beverages to all the digital workers that will be working hard to bring this powerful content to the viewers of this impactful concert series. Our goal is to do everything we can to thank CORE and the self-sacrificing people who keep us safe during this unprecedented crisis.”



The current lineup for this two-day concert series hosted by SIRIUS XM/KROQ L.A.'s DJ KAT CORBETT will feature artists like FOO FIGHTERS, DEADMAU5, PERRY FARRELL, MIGUEL, CARLY SIMON, GAVIN ROSSDALE, PETE YORN, JAMES BLUNT, JEWEL, TRACY BONHAM, SHERYL CROW, SAMMY HAGAR, SHAED, MACY GRAY, JULIETT LEWIS, DONITA SPARKS, PETE MOLINARI, KEVIN BACON, SILVERSUN PICKUPS and more.

PERRY and CORE are working with AMAZON MUSIC to stream the concert live on its mobile app, and through the AMAZON MUSIC TWITCH channel at twitch.tv/amazonmusic. ROLLING STONE and YOUTUBE will also further the reach of this timeless event.

Added PERRY, “We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation."

« see more Net News