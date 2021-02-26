Q4 Income Increases

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC fourth quarter 2020 revenues fell 1.1% year-to-year to $1.7 billion, with NIELSEN GLOBAL MEDIA revenues off 1.9% to $872 million and NIELSEN GLOBAL CONNECT revenues off 0.2% to $800 million. Net income increased from a net loss of $109 million to a gain of $35 million (-31 to +10 cents/diluted share).

CEO DAVID KENNY said, "Our solid results in 2020 reflect strong execution and the resiliency of NIELSEN's business model. We acted swiftly to keep our people safe and healthy, and to mitigate the impact of the global pandemic on our operations. In parallel, we accelerated progress on our transformation, rationalizing our product portfolio including the planned sale of GLOBAL CONNECT, and aligning our product roadmap around two unique platforms for ads and for content. In DECEMBER, we announced our plans to launch NIELSEN One, a transformative cross-media solution to drive more comparable and comprehensive metrics across platforms. I am extremely proud of all that our teams accomplished during such unprecedented times.

"We have now reached an inflection point and we are focused on driving new growth from new solutions and new customers," he added. "Our 2021 guidance issued today is consistent with the detailed plan we laid out for the new NIELSEN at our Investor Day in DECEMBER, and we are executing as we committed."

