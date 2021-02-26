Scotty Tavlin

SCOTT “SCOTTY THE BODY” TAVLIN has been upped to full-time Morning Show Producer and Middayer on COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5)/TAMPA. He replaces longtime HOT 101.5 personality CHASE PULIDO, who was recently promoted to a National Digital Content role within CMG. TAVLIN will also handle nights on Country sister WWKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO.

“SCOTT is a star and is such a natural at rocking a crowd and creating relatable connections with our staff, audience, partners and clients,” said Dir./Branding and Programming WILL CALDER. “SCOTT’s story is the perfect example of how talent, hustle and a great attitude can turn dreams into reality!”

“It means the world to think back to being an inexperienced college kid telling everyone in my first interview my grand dreams of being in radio and now living those dreams,” said TAVLIN. “Thanks so much to WILL CALDER, MIGUEL FULLER, HOLLY O’CONNOR, NATE REED, STEVE STEWART, KEITH LAWLESS, STEVE SMITH, TIM CLARKE and everyone who has ever believed in me for presenting me with such an amazing opportunity.”

« see more Net News